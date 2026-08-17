IND Vs SL, 1st Test: Jadeja and Suthar sparkle with ball as Sri Lanka post 284 after Dinusha’s maiden ton

Ravindra Jadeja became only the fifth Indian to scalp 350 wickets in the longest format while Manav Suthar registered a wicket off his first ball





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Suppoters stand on the roof of a bus on day three of the first test cricket match between India and Sri Lanka, in Galle, Sri Lanka, Monday, Aug17, 2026(PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)





Despite having an overall successful day out with the ball, India met with an unexpected fightback as Sri Lanka gave their all and tried their best to post a total of 284 in their first innings with the bat in the on-going series opening Test match at the Galle International Stadium.

Sri Lanka were bowled out for 284 after India had resumed their innings at 460 for nineThe visitors added only two runs before being dismissed for 462Left-arm spinner Manav Suthar was India’s leading bowler with figures of 4/76, while Ravindra Jadeja picked up 3/57.

The Lankan top-order had little answer to India’s bowling in the first sessionThey were reduced to 99 for five at lunch and looked set to fold quicklySuthar was at the centre of India’s attack, using flight, dip and turn to trouble the batters.

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Mohammed Siraj gave India an early breakthrough with his second delivery of the inningsNishan Fernando, who had impressed for the Sri Lanka Cricket XI in the warm-up game, edged the ball to Devdutt Padikkal at first slip.

Suthar then joined the attack and struck with his first deliveryVeteran batter Dinesh Chandimal got a faint edge and Rishabh Pant completed the catchLahiru Udara and Kamindu Mendis tried to steady the innings, with Mendis even hitting Prasidh Krishna for a sixUdara also scored a couple of boundaries against Suthar.

However, the spinner eventually dismissed Udara after the batter’s loose shot went straight to Yashasvi Jaiswal at gullyMendis was then dismissed in unlucky fashion, edging Kuldeep Yadav to a diving Shubman Gill.

Jadeja added another wicket when Sri Lankan captain Dhananjaya de Silva, who made 21, edged the spinner to KL Rahul at slip.

Just when Sri Lanka appeared to be heading towards a heavy defeat, Dinusha and Dickwella changed the course of the inningsThe pair put on 146 runs from 216 balls for the sixth wicket, keeping the Indian spinners away for a long period.

Both batters showed patience and used the sweep shot effectivelyDickwella reached his half-century from 67 balls, while Dinusha took 92 balls to reach the mark.

Dickwella was dropped on 20 when Rahul missed a chance at slip off Suthar, but he eventually fell for 80He edged Prasidh Krishna to Pant early in the final session.

Dinusha continued and brought up his maiden international century from 167 ballsHowever, he was dismissed the very next delivery, trapped leg before wicket by JadejaHis 100 came from 168 balls and gave Sri Lanka a much-needed lift.

The lower order could not offer enough support, and Sri Lanka were eventually bowled out for 284.