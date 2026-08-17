India Vs England Preview, FIH Hockey World Cup 2026: When and where to watch – All you need to know

With the top two teams from Pool D moving into the next stage, a win would put either side in a strong position before the final pool matches





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Huddle photo of the Indian Hockey team at the 2026 FIH Hockey World Cup(Credits: X)





After thrashing Wales 3-1 in their 2026 FIH Hockey World Cup opener, team India will continue their journey to win the competition for the first time in decades as they take on another European rival England in their second Pool D outing at the Wagener Hockey Stadium in Amstelveen, Netherlands from 6:30 onwards.

The Indians have a very good chance of sealing their spot in the second round of the Pool stagesIndia opened their World Cup campaign with a 3-1 win over Wales on Saturday.

Sanjay Rana gave India the lead in the eighth minute before captain Harmanpreet Singh doubled the advantage through a penalty corner three minutes laterHarmanpreet struck again in the third quarter to put India 3-0 aheadWales pulled one back through Sam Welsh in the 56th minute, but India held on for three points.

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England also made a strong start, beating Pakistan 4-1 in their opening Pool D matchEngland controlled much of the game and made their attacking opportunities count, while Pakistan struggled to deal with the pressureThe result gave England an early boost and put them level with India on three points.

The India-England game therefore carries extra importanceWith the top two teams from Pool D moving into the next stage, a win would put either side in a strong position before the final pool matches.

There is also plenty of history between the two teams at the World CupIndia and England have met regularly on the biggest stage, with their first recorded World Cup meeting coming in 1975That match ended in a 2-1 win for IndiaThey drew 1-1 in 1978 before India won 4-2 in the 1982 editionIndia also beat England 1-0 in 1994.

However, the recent World Cup record has favoured EnglandEngland won 3-2 in 2002, 3-2 again in 2006 and 3-2 in 2010They also defeated India 2-1 in the 2014 World CupThe two sides did not meet in the 2018 tournament, while their 2023 encounter ended in a goalless draw.

That 2023 draw was the latest World Cup meeting between the teamsIndia will now look to end a long wait for a World Cup win over EnglandTheir last victory came in 1994, when India edged England 1-0.

India will hope Harmanpreet and the forward line can continue their good start, while England will look to build on their impressive win over PakistanA victory could go a long way in deciding who finishes on top of Pool D.