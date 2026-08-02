Major blow for India as Jasprit Bumrah ruled out of Test series against Sri Lanka

With a packed international calendar ahead, including crucial World Test Championship fixtures, India do not want to risk aggravating the injury by bringing him back before he is fully fit





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India’s Jasprit Bumrah celebrates after a five-wicket haul during Day 1 of the first Test match between India and South Africa in Kolkata on Friday, November 14, 2025(Photo: IANS)





Shubman Gill’s team India has suffered a major setback ahead of the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka, with premier fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah ruled out due to a left knee issueThe series, which begins on August 15 in Galle, is an important part of India’s campaign in the 2025-27 ICC World Test Championship but the team will now have to manage without its pace spearhead.

Bumrah had been included in India’s Test squad with his availability subject to fitness clearance after picking up a knee injury during the ODI series against EnglandHe recently underwent assessment at the BCCI Centre of Excellence, where the medical team decided not to rush his return.



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While there is no major structural damage, Bumrah continues to experience discomfort in his left knee, and the decision was taken to give him more time to recover instead of risking a longer setback.

The 32-year-old has been India’s most dependable fast bowler in Test cricket over the past few yearsHis ability to take wickets with the new ball and reverse swing it later in the innings makes him one of the team’s biggest match-winnersHis absence will leave a significant gap in India’s bowling attack, especially in overseas conditions where he has consistently delivered strong performances.

India are expected to rely on Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh and Prasidh Krishna to lead the pace attack in Sri LankaThe conditions are also likely to assist spin, with Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav and Washington Sundar expected to play key roles during the two-Test seriesThe selectors had already recalled Jadeja to strengthen the squad, while Saransh Jain received his maiden Test call-up.

The team management has made it clear that Bumrah’s long-term fitness remains the priorityWith a packed international calendar ahead, including crucial World Test Championship fixtures, India do not want to risk aggravating the injury by bringing him back before he is fully fit.

Although Bumrah’s absence is a major blow, India will hope the rest of the bowling unit can step up in Sri LankaThe series offers valuable World Test Championship points, and the visitors will be aiming to make a strong start despite missing one of their biggest stars.

India’s updated squad for Test series in Sri Lanka

Shubman Gill (capt), KL Rahul (vice-capt), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant (wk), B Sai Sudharsan*, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Manav Suthar, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Devdutt Padikkal, Saransh Jain