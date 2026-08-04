Neeraj Chopra vs Arshad Nadeem: When will Commonwealth Games 2026 silver medallist be in action again before Asian Games 2026

Indian star Neeraj Chopra, who won silver medal at Commonwealth Games 2026, will be back in action in Lausanne Diamond League 2026 this month





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Neeraj Chopra won the silver medal in the javelin throw event at Commonwealth Games 2026(Photo: IANS)





Two-time Olympics medal-winning javelin throw star Neeraj Chopra ended up as runners-up at the Commonwealth Games 2026 last weekNeeraj, who had won Tokyo Olympics 2021 gold medal, ended up with a silver medal in the javelin throw final behind newly crowned champion Rumesh Pathirage of Sri Lanka with India’s Yashvir Singh ending up in third place.

The Indian star will now get the opportunity to exact revenge over Rumesh Pathirage when he faces the newly-crowned CWG champion at the Lausanne Diamond League 2021 event on August 21A total of five finalists from the javelin throw event at CWG 2026 in Glasgow will be taking part in Lausanne.



Read more:

Why Pakistan s Arshad Nadeem Wasn t Competing Vs Neeraj Chopra At Lausanne Diamond League 2024



Neeraj Chopra, who won silver in Glasgow with a season-best throw of 85.83m in his second meet after an injury layoff, will face Olympic champion Arshad Nadeem of Pakistan, reigning world champion Keshorn Walcott of Trinidad and Tobago, former world champion Anderson Peters of Grenada and former Olympic champion Thomas Rohler of Germany apart from Pathirage.

The Paris Olympics 2024 gold medallist had a forgettable time in CWG 2026 finalNadeem, who won the CWG 2022 gold medal in Birmingham with a throw of 90.12m, failed to even break 80m mark in Glasgow as he didn’t get in the final list of 8.

The Lausanne Diamond League field will also include Tokyo Olympic silver-medallist Jakub Vadlejch of the Czech Republic, Germany’s Julian Weber, Switzerland’s Simon Wieland and American Curtis Thompson, the world No2 this season.

“The five javelin superstars, who have won the last four editions of the Olympic Games and World Championships, will be present at Athletissima on August 21 for a competition of extraordinary quality,” the organisers said.

The Lausanne meet will be Neeraj Chopra’s third competition since returning from a lower-back injury that sidelined him in September last yearThe 28-year-old Indian star opened his season with an 85.69m effort to finish fourth at the Doha Diamond League 2026 in June before improving to 85.83m to claim silver at the Commonwealth Games 2026.

“Although we always want the National anthem to play, I did my season’s best and the comeback is going okayThere are other competitions as wellI am happy,” Neeraj Chopra had said after his silver in Glasgow.

Neeraj Chopra had finished runner-up at the Lausanne Diamond League in 2024 with a career fourth-best throw of 89.49m after winning the title in 2022 with an 89.08m effortPathirage heads to Lausanne in red-hot form after winning the Commonwealth Games 2026 title with 89.75m.

The Sri Lankan star has a personal best of 92.62m, achieved at the Golden Gala Pietro Mennea in Roma in June this year, making him the only thrower to breach the 90m mark this season.

✌️ Athletes

2️⃣ Podiums Neeraj Chopra and Yashvir Singh made India proud #CWG2026 #Cheer4Bharat pic.twitter.com/XyJwFAxtpU — Dept of Sports, Govt of India (@IndiaSports) August 4, 2026

Here are all the details about Neeraj Chopra vs Arshad Nadeem javelin event…

Where will next Neeraj Chopra vs Arshad Nadeem javelin event take place?

The next Neeraj Chopra vs Arshad Nadeem javelin event will take place at Laussane Diamond League 2026.

When will next Neeraj Chopra vs Arshad Nadeem javelin event take place?

The next Neeraj Chopra vs Arshad Nadeem javelin event will take place at Laussane Diamond League 2026 on Friday, August 21.