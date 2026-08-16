Rajasthan Royals owner Lakshmi Mittal’s son-in-law Amit Bhatia acquires minority stakes of Premier League giants Liverpool

FSG bought Liverpool in 2010 for £300 million and the club has won the Premier League title in 2020 and the Champions League in 2019, along with other major trophies





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Liverpool FC(Credits: X)





Liverpool have agreed to sell a minority stake in the club to a consortium led by British-Indian businessman Amit Bhatia, with Amazon founder Jeff Bezos among the high-profile investors involved in the deal.

Fenway Sports Group (FSG), Liverpool’s current owner, will continue to hold the majority stake and remain in control of the club’s operationsThe investment is aimed at supporting Liverpool’s plans for long-term growth while keeping FSG at the helm.



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The consortium is led and managed by Bhatia, 46, who is the son-in-law of Indian steel magnate Lakshmi MittalHis investment group, 1892 Holdings, includes K5 Sports, K5 Global Fund and EE CapitalBezos is the lead investor in K5 Global Fund, while EE Capital is the family office of Elaine and Facebook co-founder Eduardo Saverin.

FSG confirmed the agreement in a statement.

“Fenway Sports Group, a global sports, media, entertainment and real estate company, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement for the sale of a minority equity stake in Liverpool FC to 1892 Holdings,” the club said.

Bhatia said the group was proud to become an investor in one of the biggest clubs in world football and praised FSG for its work since taking ownership.

“We are incredibly proud to be investing in Liverpool Football Club and to be doing so alongside FSGWe have the utmost respect and admiration for FSG as owners and for everything they have achieved at Anfield,” Bhatia said.

He also spoke about what the investment means for the consortium.

“To be welcomed as a partner in a club of this stature is a huge privilegeWe are making this investment because we believe deeply in Liverpool and its leadership, and we look forward to supporting the club’s continued success for years to come,” he added.

FSG president Mike Gordon said the decision to bring the consortium on board came after finding that Bhatia and his partners shared the same approach towards Liverpool’s future.

“As we considered this opportunity, it became clear that Amit and the consortium shared our long-term philosophy and appreciation for what makes Liverpool special,” Gordon said.

“Their experience and perspective will complement the strong foundation already in place, and we look forward to working together.”

The deal brings together major names from sport, business and technology, with Bezos, Saverin and members of the Mittal family among those connected to the investment.

FSG bought Liverpool in 2010 for £300 millionSince then, the club has won the Premier League title in 2020 and the Champions League in 2019, along with other major trophies.

(With PTI inputs)