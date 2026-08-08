Shaik Rasheed and Sarfaraz Khan likely to replace injured Sai Sudharsan from India’s squad for Sri Lanka Tests?

Ruturaj Gaikwad is another name in consideration, although his performances for India A have not been particularly strong





Share Share Article https://www.india.com/sports/shaik-rasheed-and-sarfaraz-khan-likely-to-replace-injured-sai-sudharsan-from-indias-squad-for-sri-lanka-tests-8496527/ Copy









India’s Sarfaraz Khan celebrates after scoring 150 runs during the day four of the first cricket test match between India and New Zealand at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday, October 19, 2024(Photo: IANS/Dhananjay Yadav)





India are likely to make a change to their Test squad for the upcoming series against Sri Lanka after Sai Sudharsan suffered a setback in his recovery from a foot injury.

Sudharsan, who was expected to bat at No3, is now unlikely to receive the medical clearance needed to play the two-Test series, which begins in Galle on August 15The left-hander has been undergoing rehabilitation at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru but he needs more time before making a safe return.



Read more:

Sai Sudharsan ruled out of Sri Lanka Tests due to failure in recovering from toe injury



With Sudharsan almost certain to miss the series, Shaik Rasheed and Sarfaraz Khan have emerged as the two leading options to replace him in the squad.

Also Read: Sai Sudharsan ruled out of Sri Lanka Tests due to failure in recovering from toe injury

Rasheed has been on the selectors’ radar for some time and recently travelled to Sri Lanka with the India A teamThe 21-year-old scored 45, 63 and 20 in the three innings he played during the tourHis performances, along with the feedback from coaches at the Centre of Excellence, have strengthened his case for a call-up.

Rasheed was also scheduled to take part in a specialist batting camp at the Centre of ExcellenceThe camp is expected to include other young batters such as R Smaran and Aman Mokhade.

Sarfaraz Khan, meanwhile, has the advantage of experienceThe Mumbai batter has already played Test cricket for India and has a strong record in domestic cricketHe is also regarded as a good player of spin, which could be useful in Sri Lankan conditions.

Sarfaraz has spent more than a week at the Centre of Excellence for a fitness assessmentHe has also worked on his fitness and has been advised by some key figures to bat higher in the domestic circuitThe selectors still see him as part of their plans.

The Indian team management has reportedly been concerned about the lack of specialist batters in the squadThe selectors had wanted to look at more specialist options during the India A matches, but players such as Devdutt Padikkal, Sudharsan and Dhruv Jurel were involved in those games.

Interestingly, Rasheed could still get the nod ahead of SarfarazHis progress has been closely monitored, and the feedback from coaches at the Centre of Excellence has reportedly been very positive.

Ruturaj Gaikwad is another name in consideration, although his performances for India A have not been particularly strongHis selection would therefore come as a surprise.

For now, the final decision rests with the selectors, with an official announcement still awaitedDevdutt Padikkal is expected to take Sudharsan’s place at No3 in the playing XI but India will need another batter in the squadThe Sri Lanka series could therefore give either Rasheed or Sarfaraz a major opportunity.