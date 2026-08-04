Shubman Gill eyes HISTORY in Test series vs Sri Lanka, set to become only 4th Indian cricketer to…

Team India captain Shubman Gill will play against Sri Lanka for the first time in Test cricket in the two-match series beginning in Galle on August 15.





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India captain Shubman Gill is country’s leading run-scorer in WTC 2025-27 cycle(Photo: IANS)





India vs Sri Lanka 2026 Tests: Team India captain Shubman Gill has been in sublime form with the bat in the World Test Championships 2025-27 cycleGill has been in golden touch since taking over the captaincy reigns in Test cricket from Rohit Sharma last yearAfter a glorious run in his first away series in England as captain, Gill will be looking to carry on the same form in Sri Lanka.

The Indian Test skipper is currently the 3rd highest run-scorer in WTC 2025-27 cycle with 950 runs in 8 Tests at an average of 79.16 with 5 hundreds and 1 fifty and best of 269England’s Joe Root is the leading run-getter in this cycle with 1108 runs in 13 Tests with 5 hundreds and 2 fifties while Harry Brook is in second place with 1056 runs in 13 Tests with 2 hundreds and 7 fifties.

Gill now only needs 50 more runs in the first Test against Sri Lanka beginning at Galle on August 15 to complete 1000 runs in a WTC cycleWhen he eventually achieves this feat in the current WTC cycle, Gill will become only the 4th Indian batter to achieve this feat after Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Team India opener Jaiswal holds the Indian record for scoring the most runs in a WTC cycle – 1798 runs in 17 Tests at an average of 52.88 with 4 hundreds and 10 fifties in the WTC 2023-25 cycle.

Former India captain Ajinkya Rahane, who announced his international retirement last week, had scored 1159 runs in 18 Tests at an average of 42.92 with 3 hundreds and 6 fifties in the WTC 2019-21 cycleRohit Sharma, who announced his retirement from Test cricket last year, had also scored 1094 runs in 12 Tests at an average of 60.77 with 4 hundreds and 2 fifties in the same cycle.

Indian batters with over 1000 runs in WTC cycle

Name WTC Cycle Runs Average Hundreds Fifties Yashasvi Jaiswal 2023-25 1798 52.88 4 10 Ajinkya Rahane 2019-21 1159 42.92 3 6 Rohit Sharma 2019-21 1094 60.77 4 2

No Indian batter completed 1000 runs in WTC 2021-23 cycleFormer India captain Virat Kohli was the highest Indian run-scorer in this cycle with 932 runs in 17 Tests at an average of 32.13 with 1 hundred and 3 fifties while Cheteshwar Pujara had scored 928 runs in 17 Tests at an average of 32 with 1 hundred and 6 fifties.

Gill also needs only 31 runs to complete his 3000 runs in Test cricket in his 42nd TestThe Indian skipper has a Test average of 44.31 with 11 hundreds and 8 fifties to his nameBut he is yet to play in any Test match in his career so far.