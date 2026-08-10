Shubman Gill needs 157 runs in 1st Test vs Sri Lanka at Galle to become first Indian to achieve THIS feat, not even Rohit, Kohli could…

Shubman Gill is getting ready to lead Team India in two-match Test series against Sri Lanka beginning in Galle on Saturday





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Shubman Gill (left) and Yashasvi Jaiswal during practice match vs SLC XI in Colombo(Source: X)





India vs Sri Lanka 2026 1st Test: Team India got a huge scare when their captain Shubman Gill injured his finger during slip practice session ahead of three-day warm-up match vs Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) XI at Colombo last weekBut Gill was able to bat in the second innings of the practice match at the Nondescripts Cricket Club (NCC) ground on Sunday and notched up an impressive 44 off 54 balls to help the Indians chase down 207 to win.

Gill is India’s leading run-scorer in the history of World Test Championships (WTC) since the inception of the tournament in 2019The Indians skipper has scored 2843 runs in 40 Tests in the WTC, since making his debut in 2020 at an average of 43.07 with 10 hundreds and 8 fifties to his name.

No Indian batter in history of WTC has managed to score 3000 runs in the tournamentNewly-reappointed England captain Joe Root is the leading run-getter in history of WTC with 6651 runs in 77 Tests at an average of 51.16 with 23 hundreds and 23 fifties.

Shubman Gill is on the verge of WTC history! Shubman Gill has 2,843 WTC runs and is just 157 runs away from completing the massive 3,000-run milestone! If he reaches the mark, he will become the 13th player ever to achieve this monumental feat in WTC history!#ShubmanGill pic.twitter.com/cKgLFQiFHS — Dream Comparison (@dreamcomparison) August 9, 2026

Gill now needs only 157 runs to become the first-ever Indian batter to score 3000 runs in WTC historyFormer India Test vice-captain Rishabh Pant is in second place behind Gill with 2780 in 40 Tests in WTC with an average of 41.49 with 6 hundreds and 16 fifties.

The Indian captain will be hoping to achieve this massive WTC record when India face hosts Sri Lanka in first of two Tests at Galle from SaturdayThe second Test in the two-game series will begin at the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) ground in Colombo on August 23.

Former India captain Rohit Sharma also fell short of reaching this landmarkRohit retired from the format with 2696 runs in 40 Tests between 2019 and 2024 at an average of 41.15 with 9 hundreds and 8 fiftiesThe Mumbai Indians batter retired from Test cricket in 2025.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru batter and former India skipper Virat Kohli also failed to achieve this featKohli ended up with 2617 WTC runs in 46 matches at a modest average of 35.36 with 5 hundreds and 11 fifties.

Among the current Indian cricketers, apart from Gill and Pant, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is also on the listThe Rajasthan Royals all-rounder has scored 2610 runs in 48 Tests at an average of 42.78 with 5 hundreds and 18 fifties.

Jadeja’s RR teammate Yashasvi Jaiswal has also notched up over 2500 WTC runs – 2511 in only 28 Tests – at an average of 49.23 with 7 hundreds and 13 fifties.