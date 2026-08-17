WATCH: 6, 6, 6, 6, 6, 6, 6… 50 in 23 balls, Star player from Sanjiv Goenka’s team EXPLODES, bowlers beg for mercy, lifts side to title win

Sanjiv Goenka’s Manchester Super Giants team won their maiden The Hundred title with a win over Trent Rockets in the final on Sunday.





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Manchester Super Giants opener Tim Seifert smashed 7 sixes in his fifty in The Hundred 2026 final(Source: X)





Manchester Super Giants vs Trent Rockets The Hundred 2026: Sanjiv Goenka hit the jackpot in his maiden season as team owner in The Hundred league in EnglandSanjiv Goenka reportedly spent around Rs 1251 crore to buy 70 per cent stake in Manchester-based frachise and renamed them Manchester Super Giants ahead of The Hundred 2026 seasonMSG secured their maiden The Hundred title win with a five-wicket win over Trent Rockets at Lord’s o Sunday.

The star of MSG win was New Zealand and Royal Challengers Bengaluru opener Tim Seifert, who smashed 72 off 38 balls with 7 sixes and four foursSeifert, who smashed a fifty off 23 balls, also won the ‘Player of the Tournament’ award in The Hundred 2026 season for scoring 394 runs in 10 inningsHe was the 2nd highest run-getter in the tournament behind only Sunrisers Leeds and Australia all-rounder Mitchell Marsh, who scored 416 runs in 9 innings.

WATCH Tim Seifert’s explosive fifty for Manchester Super Giants in The Hundred 2026 final…

ing it to perfection Tim Seifert smashed a sensational 72 off just 38 balls, helping his side lift their first-ever title! #TheHundred pic.twitter.com/o9E0apABSn — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) August 17, 2026

Batting first, the Rockets posted 158 for 8 in 100 balls with Aneurin Donald top-scoring with 38 in 19 balls with 2 sixes and 5 foursAll-rounder Lewis Gregory also chipped in with 32 off 16 balls with 3 sixes and 2 foursFor MSG, Afghanistan chinaman bowler Noor Ahmad claimed 3/33 while pacer Sonny Baker picked up a couple of wickets.

In reply, Manchester Super Giants stormed to a win with Seifert leading the wayLeus du Plooy remained unbeaten on 27 off 18 balls while skipper Jos Buttler and opener Pault Walter chipped in with 23 and 22 respectively.

“Yeah, look, the main thing is we won tonight and we take thatBut yeah, what an amazing last five games we played in the tournament and yeah, to lift the trophy, and yeah, how good,” Seifert said after the final.

“I think from the get-go we’re a well-balanced side, and I think a lot of people chipped in when they needed to as wellI think you look at Paul not playing the start of the tournament and coming in, doing what he did, it just shows the depth that we have in the squad,” the MSG opener added.

It was the first major title won by Sanjiv Goenka-owned T20 franchise around the worldHis IPL team Lucknow Super Giants led by Rishabh Pant finished in 10th and last place in IPL 2026 while Durban Super Giants in SA20 have never won the title either.