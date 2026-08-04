Watch: Babar Azam miss out on his century due to Brandon King’s stunning run-out throw


Returning Pakistan Test captain Babar Azam couldn’t break his nearly 4-year drought of not scoring a century in the longest format as West Indies’ Brandon King produced a sensational fielding effort t

Published: August 4, 2026, 11:40 PM IST






Watch: Babar Azam miss out on his century due to Brandon King's stunning run-out throw


Returning Pakistan Test captain Babar Azam couldn’t break his nearly 4-year drought of not scoring a century in the longest format as West Indies’ Brandon King produced a sensational fielding effort to run-out the Pakistani skipper for 88 in the on-going 2nd Test match at the Queen’s Park OvalThe visiting side is currently trailing 1-0 in the series.


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Michael Smith appointed as batting coach of Pakistan amid the on-going 2nd Test against West Indies

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