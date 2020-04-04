Sportz Village launches ‘Play At Home’ program during the COVID-19 quarantine

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic is dominating headlines and has drastically changed our daily lives. Keeping the children engaged and away from devices is the primary concern for parents, especially during this time of the national lockdown. All schools in India have closed and at present, both parents and children have time that could be fruitfully utilized by doing a few physical activities to stay fit. Keeping this in mind, Sportz Village Schools, India’s No. 1 sports education organization, has launched the ‘Play At Home’ program.

The ‘Play At Home’ program is designed in a manner that will help the children to be active, healthy and happy while they are at home. The program contains age-appropriate activities and tasks that are helpful to maintain the physical, emotional as well as mental well-being of the children.

The program, which is accessible on the Sportz Village website, is a 30-day long calendar of activities with fitness charts and instructional videos that the children can follow to remain fit and more importantly have fun. The parents can also be a part of this program by observing/monitoring their child during the activities as well as performing a few of the activities along with them. Additionally, the program also includes activities to keep the children mentally active with sports quizzes (SLAM), puzzles (Brain Games) as well as provides recommendations for sports-specific inspirational movies that the children can watch and enjoy.

Commenting on this initiative, Saumil Majmudar, Co-founder, CEO and Managing Director of Sportz Village said “It is extremely important to keep our children fit and happy during this trying time. Through the ‘Play At Home’ program, children will not only be fit, active, healthy and happy but also would get an opportunity to do fun activities along with their parents.”

Sportz Village’s ‘Play At Home’ initiative has also been applauded and supported by many of its partner schools as well.