Sprite’s new campaign refreshes the art of advertisement; takes virtual route to shoot films in the new normal

Coca-Cola India has launched a new brand campaign for its leading sparkling beverage – Sprite. The campaign features leading celebrities Taapsee Pannu and Ayushmann Khurrana in four refreshing films – each depicting the funny and annoying sides of the relaxing-at-home experience. The central idea emerges from how we all might address the irritants that come our way when we are trying to relax with our favorite screen – be it watching a show or casually browsing through our social media feed, and how we can kick back with a Sprite instead of being perturbed by these irritants.

Keeping in sync with the opportunities and hurdles of the new normal, the entire shooting process was an exciting challenge, which brought with itself many new experiences as most of the shooting was done virtually.

Commenting on the new campaign, Shrenik Dasani, Vice President – Sparkling Category, Coca-Cola India and South West Asia, said, “The launch of this new campaign, underscores our consumer centric approach. Our brands have always sought to add value to various consumption occasions and given the evolving reality, we are now ready to connect with our consumers in new situations and bring forth some more relatable moments in the ‘new normal’ of their lives. As Sprite is known to do, we wanted to offer a tongue-in-cheek, bold and contemporary take on life at home with your favourite screen.

Our simple message: no matter what the distraction or irritant – a chilled Sprite is still the best choice when you want to relax and unwind at home with your screen of choice.

Speaking about the new campaign, Ayushmann Khurrana, said, “Sprite’s Bakwas Hatao. Sprite Uthao campaign is about the real and relatable distractions that surround us the moment we want to kick back and relax at home. Shooting a film in the current situation brought with it many new experiences and learnings and all possible precautions were taken to ensure that we were adhering to all safety guidelines. I particularly loved this shoot as it was shot in my hometown, Chandigarh. I am excited to be associated with Sprite and wish that everyone is able to embrace their time to relax and unwind.”

Sharing her thoughts on the unique concept and shoot of the campaign, Taapsee Pannu said, “Among all the campaigns that I’ve shot for in the past – this has to be one of my favourites. I have always personally related to outspoken, honest concepts – and the thought behind ‘Bakwaas Hatao. Sprite Uthao’ – really resonated with me. I think the campaign looks super cool and hope everyone enjoys it with a chilled Sprite!”

During the films, Ayushmann candidly dodges the incessant WhatsApp groups and navigates through a swarm of hashtags on social media platforms while Taapsee puts the brakes on the clichéd promises and the beep filled web series during the lockdown. The films conclude with a comforting message that at the end of the day, some experiences never change, and Sprite is still the best idea for a refreshing accompaniment to make one’s at-home screen time more wholesome and enjoyable.