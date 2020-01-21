“Sraboner Dhara” awaits release on 7th February

By: Mahiyan Chakrabarti

“Sraboner Dhara”– a film by director duo Abhijit Guha & Sudeshna Roy, produced by Macneill Engineering Ltd. is all set to hit the silver screen on 7th February. The scheduled release date was recently announced in the Trailer and Music launch event of the film at CCFC.

“Sraboner Dhara” shows how the three central characters- a successful Neuro physician Nilabho Roy (Parambrata Chattopadhyay), his well known historian patient Dr. Amitava Sarkar (Soumitra Chatterjee), who is losing his fight slowly against Alzheimer’s desease and Mr. Sarkar’s young wife Shubha Sarkar (Gargi Roychowdhury) deal with their identity crisis and goes on to find a path to resolve it. Basabdatta Chatterjee plays a pivotal role as Parambbrata’s estranged wife.

Rupankar, Iman and Jayati have lent their voice to the three songs composed by Music director duo Ashu-Abhishek.

