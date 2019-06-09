The journey of a Homemaker in rediscovering her self-worth

Millions of aspirations and dreams shape Bengal every day. With that ray of hope, millions are walking ahead on the path of success, empowerment and establishing their self-identity. Amidst that, there are millions who hold back their dreams either by choice or by compulsion and let their loved ones bask in the sunshine. Women who decide to cast aside their aspirations and dreams to take on the role of the family nurturer, who selflessly embrace the decision to stay back at home to ensure that her family never looks back.

Star Jalsha presents to you- Sreemoyee, the story of an ordinary homemaker who epitomizes the philosophy, “Nije Paltalei Sob Paltabe” and become a real change agent. This June, the channel is all set to introduce a story that will resonate with every woman.

Sreemoyee- A married homemaker with a seemingly picture-perfect family. Sreemoyee’s life revolves around her husband, who is egoistic and practical, and their three grown children.

Ankush – their eldest son, is a doctor by profession, Pratyush- the younger son, a graduate who is still trying to find his footing and Dithee – youngest daughter and a high school student. Sreemoyee has nurtured her family with selfless love, dedication and hard work. All that she cares for is her family’s happiness and wellbeing.



She never thought of finding her own identity or further her talent in cooking. Her own family takes her for granted, for e.g. Sreemoyee’s daughter hesitates to introduce Sreemoyee as her mother in school. Sreemoyee soon starts to realize that her world is shallow and lonely. Her ‘picture perfect’ family is perhaps nothing more than a dream. She embarks on a journey to create an identify for herself which is not just that of a wife or a mother, but as Sreemoyee-an individual.



Will Sreemoyee be able to rebuild herself with grace and a smile on her face, and finally reclaim her identity remains to be seen…



With Sreemoyee, celebrated actress Indrani Halder marks her comeback on the small screen as the protagonist Sreemoyee. Sreemoyee’s husband is being played by Sudip Mukherjee and Ushasie Chakraborty plays the role Sreemoyee’s family friend and Sudip’s colleague.

The show is from the house of Magic Moments Motion Pictures PVT Ltd, the production house which has introduced iconic stories on Star Jalsha like Isti Kutum, Ichche Nodi and Phagun Bou to name a few.

Speaking on the occasion, Leena Gangopadhyay, the Creative Director and Writer for the show said: “Sreemoyee is one such story which will resonate with every woman who has cast aside her aspirations and selflessly let their loved ones bask in the glory. Her journey is a culmination of yours, mine and our stories. Sreemoyee is a mother whose world revolves around her family – her husband, sons, daughter and her relatives. She has nurtured her family with selfless love, dedication and hard work. All that she cares for is her family’s happiness and wellbeing. On this journey, she realizes that her picture-perfect family has other priorities which do not revolve around her. She’s heartbroken and in despair when she realizes that she is alone in this world. It is then that she decides to embark on a journey to find her own identity, her own true self. This in short is Sreemoyee’s journey. Our relationship with Star Jalsha is quite unique. Like nature, our relationship also has various ups and downs. Sometimes it is bright and sunny yet sometimes it is a little windy. We hope to continue this association with Star and present more such heartwarming stories to our viewers.”



Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Sagnik Ghosh, EVP & Channel Head, Star Jalsha & Jalsha Movies said, “It is never too late to rediscover your self-worth. I believe, Sreemoyee is a journey of every woman who aspires to fulfill her dreams. It is a tribute to all those women who have sacrificed their dreams and aspirations, day in and day out for the sake of their family. It is a story that teaches, that even in the darkest times, hope and perseverance will help you achieve your dreams.”Sreemoyee is all set to pave its way into the hearts of the viewers, 10th June 2019 onwards, Mon – Sun, 7pm only on Star Jalsha SD and Star Jalsha HD.



