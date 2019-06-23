Sun. Jun 23rd, 2019

The Times of Bengal

মানুষের সাথে, মানুষের পাশে

Srei Equipment Finance receives credit approval of USD 30 million from Dutch Development Bank, FMO

14 hours ago

Srei Equipment Finance Limited (“Srei Equipment”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Srei Infrastructure Finance Limited (“Srei”) has received credit approval for USD 30 million from FMO, a Netherlands based Development Finance Bank. The loan will be fully dedicated to re-financing of green activities of Srei Equipment, primarily through the financing or leasing of equipment used for solar and wind projects.

Srei Equipment already has an environmental and social management system in place for over a decade, and this debt investment by FMO will further help the company to amplify its ongoing efforts towards responsible financing.

Commenting on this occasion, Mr. Devendra Kumar VyasManaging DirectorSrei Equipment Finance Limited, said: “Renewable energy technologies are clean sources of energy that have a much lower environmental impact than conventional energy technologies. Therefore, for the sake of a sustainable future we need to consciously make an effort to invest in such environment friendly measures. This transaction reaffirms our dedication towards building a sustainable future.”

The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) in India has set an ambitious target to set up renewable energy capacities to the tune of 225 GW by 2022. The installed renewable power generation capacity in India has also increased at a fast pace over the past few years, posting a CAGR of 19.78 per cent between FY14–18. This partnership with FMO will allow Srei Equipment to augment its participation in this high growth segment and contribute to the growth of the nation.

More Stories

Agri-Horticultural Society of India partners Singapore Botanical Gardens to promote environmental protection and sustainable development

2 days ago

Indus Net Technologies announced the second edition of ‘Digital Success Summit 2019’

2 days ago

APAI announces India’s Largest Education Exhibition in West Benga

3 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Srei Equipment Finance receives credit approval of USD 30 million from Dutch Development Bank, FMO

14 hours ago

ACER adds another ‘Exclusive Store’ to its fleet

14 hours ago

APAI Fair 2019: Eastern India’s Largest Education Exhibition in West Bengal

15 hours ago

Amway India Encourages Holistic Wellness – Mind, Body and Spirit on International Yoga Day

15 hours ago
Copyright © All rights reserved. |

Copyright protected by The Times of Bengal(Media wing of Ullash Media & Productions)