Sun. Jun 9th, 2019

Srei, PFS join hands to facilitate financing in the Energy Value Chain

22 hours ago

Srei Infrastructure Finance Limited (“Srei”), one of India’s largest holistic infrastructure institutions, today announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (“MoU”) with PTC India Financial Services Limited (“PFS”) to facilitate financing, syndication, and advisory services in the fast growing Energy Value Chain across industries in India.

Commenting on this occasion, Mr. Rakesh Kumar BhutoriaCEOSrei, said, “India is on the threshold of a decisive moment in its growth path. To sustain its growth India needs to invest more in its infrastructure. Srei has been contributing to the nation building process in a meaningful way for the past three decades. Our partnership with PFS underlines our unflinching commitment towards building a better India through varied financing solutions and advisory services. We are working with best in class domestic and international capital providers like PFS to meet the funding needs of our clients.”

Dr. Pawan Singh, MD & CEO, PTC India Financial Services said, “Our philosophy is ‘Association Relationship and Communication’, therefore we have entered this MoU. We look forward to working together with Srei and contribute to the growth of infrastructure sector and the cause of nation building.”

