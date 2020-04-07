April 8, 2020

Sri Ramkrishna Seva Sangha,Garia distributes food materials to poor peoples of Briji Area

By Suhrid Ghosh:- Sri Ramkrishna Seva Sangha,Garia distributes food materials to poor peoples of Briji Area under the supervision of Shri Nihar Bhattacharjee,Secretary Of Sri Ramkrishna Seva Sangha,Garia.
While distribution he said “Seva is always for all but this time its only for those who can’t even survive without us”.
While he was serving his members can’t stay at home and joined his hand to serve more than 30 Resident family who are under below level of BPL Category,

