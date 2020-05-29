Fri. May 29th, 2020

Star Jalsha all set to showcase the timeless tale of “Ramayan”

Ramanand Sagar’s timeless classic Ramayana is all set to recreate its magic on Bengali television. The iconic show, which brought the country to a standstill every Sunday in the 1980’s, will soon be seen on Star Jalsha in Bengali. 

Based on Saint Valmiki’s “Ramayan” and “Ramcharitmanas” by Saint Tulsidas, Ramayana shows viewers a way of life through its ideals and principles that form the crux of Indian culture and upbringing. It narrates the story of Lord Rama’s banishment from his kingdom, the abduction of his wife Sita by Ravana and her rescue, and Rama’s eventual restoration to the throne.

The beloved mythological show continues to garner viewers love even today with its powerful narrative and spectacular performances. It features Arun Govil as Lord Rama, Dipika Chikhlia Topiwala as Goddess Sita, and Sunil Lahri as Lakshman- who had become household names and enjoyed cult status for years to come. It also stars veteran actors Lalita Pawar as Manthara, Arvind Trivedi as Ravana, and Dara Singh as Hanuman.

 With the entire family staying home, Ramayana is bound to resonate with the kids as well the older generation due to its timeless and universal appeal.

