Star Jalsha brings back Indian mythology’s greatest epic: Mahabharat

A story that has been passed on for generations, Mahabharat has been depicted on Indian television several times before. Viewers are in for a visual treat once more with Star Jalsha bringing back the epic show, first aired on Star Plus, as a prime time offering. As a result of the ongoing lockdown, the channel has decided to bring back Indian mythology’s greatest epic ‘Mahabharat’. With the entire family staying home, Mahabharat is bound to resonate with the kids as well the older generation due to its timeless and universal appeal.

The show, which was last seen on Star Jalsha in 2013, has been brought back to enthrall its viewers. 30th March onwards, Mahabharat will be telecast every Monday to Friday at 9 pm on Star Jalsha.

Mahabharat brings to life one of the greatest Indian mythologies of all times. It is a retelling of the epic saga and is shown from Lord Krishna’s point of view. The show continues to be as relevant and powerful even today due to the sheer scale and complexity of the epic. The show has been brought back as an endeavour to recreate the magic and nostalgia it created when it was first shown on Star Jalsha seven years ago.

A magnum opus on Indian television, the show boasts of captivating visuals, stellar cast and a powerful narrative. The show stars Saurabh Jain (as Lord Krishna), Pooja Sharma (as Draupadi), Sayantani Ghosh (as Satyavati), Shaheer Sheikh (as Arjuna), Arpit Ranka (as Duryodhana), Praneet Bhatt (as Shakuni) and Puneet Issar (as Parshurama).