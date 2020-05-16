Star Jalsha celebrates the bond of love with its “Family Day” special episode

The loving support of family is all one needs during difficult times. They are our source of happiness and comfort. Keeping in line with this, Star Jalsha has curated a special show to celebrate the bond of love with its audience. This Sunday, the Jalsha Family will be seen coming together for a Family Day celebration with the viewers.

The one hour special episode will see Iraboti (Monami Ghosh) inviting her near and dear ones from the Jalsha family for a fun-filled get-together. Akash from Irabotir Chupkotha, Param- Joba of Ke Apon Ke Por, Dhrubo and Tara from Dhrubatara, Ujaan from Ekhane Akash Neel, Charu-Arjo and Mallika from Sanjher Bati, Dinka from Sreemoyee, Amon, Debdut, Mimi and Mrinalini from Korapakhi, Kadombini and young Bini from Prothoma Kadombini and Rini from Chunni Panna will all be seen participating in a host of engrossing games during this lively adda session. The evening will witness the stars dancing, singing and sharing heartwarming moments on screen, adding to the charm and appeal of the show.

The entire episode has been shot by the Actors on their phones from the security of their own homes. It promises to offer a sense of comfort and belongingness for the viewers in these trying times.

Watch out for the special Family Day episode on 17th May, Sunday at 7 PM only on Star Jalsha.