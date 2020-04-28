Star Jalsha celebrates the spirit of unity and positivity amidst Lockdown with a new awareness anthem “Jabe Andhokar Ashbe Alo”

Covid-19 has impacted the lives of millions of people across the world. While it may have hampered one’s daily life, it should not diminish their spirits. It is important to be responsible yet positive during these difficult times. Taking this thought forward, Star Jalsha has come up with an anthem which aims to instill hope and boost the morale of the viewers during this lockdown period.

The Jalsha Poribaar members have come together and participated in an anthem to raise awareness and encourage people to remain positive during these trying times. Written and composed by renowned singer Anindya Chatterjee, “Jabe Andhokar Ashbe Alo” is a gesture of solidarity and aims to inspire viewers to believe that we will be victorious in this war against Corona Virus. It urges viewers to have faith that the world will overcome this unprecedented situation.

The anthem, sung by Anindya Chatterjee and Prashmita Paul, will feature Ujaan and Hiya of Ekhane Aakash Neel, Sreemoyee, Dinka and Jumbo of Sreemoyee, Arjo and Charu of Sanjher Baati, Kadombini of Prothoma Kadombini, Mohor and Shankhadeep of Mohor, Param and Joba of Ke Apon Ke Por, Iraboti and Akash of Irabotir Chupkotha, Kopalkundola of Kopalkundola, Chuni and Nirbhik of Chunni Panna, Dhrubo and Tara of Dhrubotara. It has been recorded by the team entirely on their mobile phones. The music has been arranged by Nabarun Bose.

Watch out for this soulful anthem, featuring Jalsha protagonists, only on Star Jalsha.