Star Jalsha gears up for a special musical weekend with two fresh episodes of Super Singer

Amidst this lockdown, where viewers in Bengal are experiencing a pool of repeat content and rerun of popular old shows, Super Singer on Star Jalsha is set to air two brand new episodes. This weekend, Star Jalsha viewers are in for a musical treat as Super Singer contestants strike the right musical chords.

Since its inception in January, Super Singer has been enthralling the audience with its power packed performances week on week. With 7 participants remaining, the rounds are getting tougher with every passing episode. The participants are facing new challenges from the judges week on week, as they move forward in the competition.

Ace percussionist Pandit Tanmoy Bose will be seen as the special guest this weekend along with the celebrity Judges Kavita Krishnamurthy, Kumar Sanu and Jeet Gannguli.

The theme for this week’s episode is “Chena Gaan Onyo Taal” where the contestants will have to sing a part of their song on a different Taal (beat) as suggested by Pandit Tanmoy Bose. The episodes promise to deliver power packed performances by the show’s Top 7 along with a special performance by Pandit Tanmoy Bose.

Watch out for this refreshing, power packed original content of Super Singer, this Saturday, 4th April and Sunday, 5th April at 8:30 PM only on Star Jalsha SD and HD.