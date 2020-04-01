Star Jalsha gears up for a ‘super weekend’ with new episodes of SuperStar Parivaar

This weekend, Bengal will be privy to two exciting fresh episodes of Star Jalsha’s recently launched family game show “SuperStar Parivaar”. The episodes promise wholesome entertainment, at a time when viewers seek fresh content on television.

Launched in March, “SuperStar Parivaar” has already created a buzz with its unique concept and engaging games. Tollywood’s leading lady Srabanti Chatterjee has added to the show’s popularity with her wit and charm.

One of its kind, ‘Superstar Parivaar’ is a game show where the woman along with her husband and relatives from her parents’ side, as well her in-laws, participate as two opposing teams. The uniqueness of the show lies in the fact that no matter which team wins or loses, the family ends up as the winner with truck loads of gifts.

Each team comprises of 4 members each. One team is led by the wife and the other by the husband. The winner of each round gets to choose from a host of exciting gifts that are on display at the set. Every episode celebrates the spirit of togetherness and promises lighthearted banter and heartwarming moments between the family members. .

Watch out for the battle of the Bengali families with two new episodes this Saturday and Sunday at 7:30PM only on Star Jalsha SD and HD.