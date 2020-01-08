Star Jalsha gears up to host a 10 hour long Super Audition for Super Singer

What happens when India’s top vocalists come together under one platform? An explosion of talent and entertainment follows. Super Singer- Star Jalsha’s newest addition to its weekend primetime, brings together the biggest names from Bollywood and Tollywood to kick start this musical extravaganza.

It will also be the first time that Bengali television will be privy to a 10 hour long SuperAudition. Earlier, Super Singer Junior had enthralled the viewers with its momentous 10 hour long Super Finale.

Taking forward the legacy of that monumental occasion, the channel is all set to showcase the Super Auditions of Super Singer comprising of 28musicaltalents who have been chosen from the length and breadth of Bengal.The 10-hour long spectacle promises to be a gala affair with scintillating performances by the likes of one and only Asha Bhosle along with SadhnaSargam, Shaan, Kunal Ganjawala, Udit Narayan and Monali Thakur. Bengal’s very own Anindya Chatterjee will be seen performing on a medley with his group comprising of renowned Bengali singers like Rupankar, Lopamudra, Emon, Raghav, Somlata, Surojit, Jayati and Anwesha, during the extravaganza as well.

These experts will join hands with judges Kumar Sanu, Kavita Krishnamurthy and Jeet Gannguli to handpick the rising stars of tomorrow. The multi-facetedJisshu U Sengupta will also be seen taking charge as the show’s host.

The show is being produced by none other than Subhankar Chatterjee Productions who have changed the dynamics of Bengali television with their diverse and innovative nonfiction shows.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Subhankar Chatterjee, Producer, Super Singer said, “With the super audition, we begin our search for Bengal’s next singing superstar. We have some very exciting surprises and stellar performances for the audience during the course of the show. And I hope they enjoy them thoroughly.”

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Sagnik Ghosh, Channel Head & EVP, Star Jalsha & Jalsha Movies said, “We are extremely excited to have the maestros of the music industry to flag off the journey of Super Singer. We believe in presenting new and unique concepts to our audience. The grand audition is one such effort which we promise will captivate our viewers. This is just a sneak peek of the exciting journey the audience will witness during Super Singer. We can’t wait for them to embark upon this journey with us.”

Shortlisted contestants from the auditions held in 12 districts of Bengal, will be seen battling it out for a spot in the show and only 14 will be selected for the journey ahead. Catch this mega music carnival on 12th January 2020,1pm onwards only on Star Jalsha SD & Star Jalsha HD.

