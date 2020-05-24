Star Jalsha is back with a fresh new episode of Ke Apon Ke Por

The coronavirus pandemic has changed the way we see the world. It has made us appreciate the small joys of life. Much like us, the Sengupta family have also found solace in these moments of togetherness. They have come up with a fresh new episode to celebrate a special day with their beloved viewers.

In this episode of Ke Apon Ke Por, Joba will be seen preparing for Shurjo’s aiburo bhaat ceremony- the ceremonial meal for the would-be groom. Koyel will also be seen participating in a fun filled treasure hunt by the Sengupta family to look for gifts placed by Shurjo. A series of captivating performances as clues promise to make the hour-long episode entertaining and memorable.

Watch out for this exciting new episode of Ke Apon Ke Por: Bishesh Aiburo Bhaat Porbo on 25th May, Monday at 7 pm only on Star Jalsha.About Star Jalsha: Star Jalsha is a leading entertainer in Bengal. Being true to its motto, ‘Chalo Paltai’, it strives to be the change catalyst, inspiring millions in Bengal by telling progressive stories and creating iconic characters.

