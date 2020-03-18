Star Jalsha launches a unique family game show: ‘SuperStar Parivaar’

Family makes our life worthwhile. Star Jalsha’s latest offering celebrates this special bond amongst the family members keeping the woman at the centre, but with a unique twist.

Star Jalsha has launched “SuperStar Parivaar”- a one of its kind family game show where the woman along with her husband and relatives from her parents side, as well her in-laws, will participate as two separate teams. The uniqueness of the show lies in the fact that no matter which team loses, the family wins truckload of gifts, at the end of every round.

Each team will comprise of 4 members each. One team will be led by the wife and the other by the husband. They will be participating in 4 exciting gaming rounds. The winners of each round will get to choose from a host of exciting gifts that’ll be on display at the set. Star Jalsha has made it possible for the participants to walk back home with these presents on the day of participation itself.

Every episode will celebrate the spirit of togetherness and promises lighthearted banter, perky anecdotes, heartwarming and inspiring stories for the viewers.

Produced by Double Half, the show is hosted by Tollywood’s leading lady, Srabanti Chatterjee, who is sure to raise the bar of the show with her sheer presence and charm. Srabanti, who has given numerous blockbuster hits over the years, was last seen as the judge in Star Jalsha’s dancing reality show, Dance Dance Junior.

Speaking on the occasion Kevin Vaz, CEO – Regional Entertainment said, “With hectic schedules and busy lifestyles, people often lose out on spending quality time with family. SuperStar Parivaar from Star Jalsha is an effort to recreate fun & excitement that can be cherished by families together. It is a perfect blend of wholesome family entertainment and amusement. Our aim is to inspire family members to come together and spend quality time with each other.”

Watch out for the battle of the Bengali ‘poribaar’, Monday to Sunday, at 4:30 pm only on Star Jalsha SD and HD.