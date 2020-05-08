Fri. May 8th, 2020

Star Jalsha presents a best in class animated Series “Super V” in Bengali for the young and the young at heart

Star Jalsha presents Super V, a visually stunning animated series in Bengali for the young viewers. Super V is based on the childhood stories of ace Indian cricketer and Captain of the Indian Cricket team, Virat Kohli. The animated series will present the known hero in a brand new fictionalized superhero avatar.

Launching on 9th May, at 9 am, Super V is the story of a young boy named Virat, a 15-year-old cricketing prodigy who discovers his superpowers and goes on to fight the biggest super villains for saving the world. The show will also delve into the various dimensions of Virat’s adolescence as he struggles to create a balance- between his own aspirations, parental expectations and his superhero responsibilities. The fun loving yet temperamental teenager will be seen vanquishing villains while dealing with everyday issues of an ordinary teenager.

Super V has been produced as a collaboration between Star India, Cornerstone Animation and Baweja Movies. The show boasts of a captivating narrative, engaging visuals and state of the art animation techniques. Each episode comes with a promise of humor, action and drama.

The action-packed series will be on air in Bangla, every Saturday and Sunday at 9 am only on Star Jalsha.

