Thu. May 7th, 2020

The Times of Bengal

মানুষের সাথে , মানুষের পাশে

Star Jalsha presents a delightful concoction of fun and frolic with their latest offering – ‘Jalsha Paribaar- Dure Thekeo Kache Achi’

1 min read

Love is the tie that binds the Jalsha Poribaar together. During this lockdown, Jalsha members have come up with an innovative way to show their love and stay connected with their beloved viewers. The protagonists will be seen coming together for an evening of celebrations on Star Jalsha’s ‘‘Jalsha Paribaar- Dure Thekeo Kache Achi”.

The specially curated episode will feature a host of mesmerizing performances by Joba-Param of ‘Ke Apon Ke Por’Chuni- Nirbhik of ‘Chuni Panna’Mohor- Shankhadeep of ‘Mohor’Ujaan- Hiya of ‘Ekhane Aakash Neel’Charu- Arjo of ‘Saanjher Baati’, and Dhrubo and Tara of ‘Dhrubotara’. Their camaraderie and playful banter will also add to the show’s entertainment quotient, which has been shot from the safety of their homes. Each of the beloved Jalsha members have gone out of their way to enthral and entertain the viewers in their own way.

‘Jalsha Paribaar- Dure Thekeo Kache Achi’ will be telecast on 8th May, Friday at 8pm, only on Star Jalsha.

More Stories

2 min read

Aries Group initiates e-education at its best during COVID-19

2 min read

Measures to maintain your four-wheeler and ways to keep it safe during knockdown by Tata Motors

2 min read

David & Goliath Films presents Umeed, a song of Hope and Determination

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

2 min read

Aries Group initiates e-education at its best during COVID-19

2 min read

Measures to maintain your four-wheeler and ways to keep it safe during knockdown by Tata Motors

1 min read

Star Jalsha presents a delightful concoction of fun and frolic with their latest offering – ‘Jalsha Paribaar- Dure Thekeo Kache Achi’

2 min read

David & Goliath Films presents Umeed, a song of Hope and Determination

Powered and Maintained by Ullash Media and Productions(Govt.Regd) U.A.M :- WB18D0018122

Subscribe Us

About Us

The Times of Bengal is one of the leading news portals of India. The Times of Bengal is a 24×7 news portal which aims to bring news from across the country and world. The Times of Bengal  keeps you updated with everything happening in India and world round the clock, including Breaking News, General, Politics, Business, Lifestyle & Entertainment, Education, Sports, Social to name a few. The Team of The Times of Bengalis formed by experienced professionals and field experts who bring news from different segments. The Times of Bengal is committed to the public interest and democratic values. Apart from delivering reliable news, The Times of Bengal aims to be your one stop destination for the news with focus on national interest, policy, government and governance.

Contact Us

Powered and Maintained by Ullash Media and Productions(Govt.Regd) U.A.M :- WB18D0018122

Copyright © All rights reserved. |
Translate »