Star Jalsha presents a delightful concoction of fun and frolic with their latest offering – ‘Jalsha Paribaar- Dure Thekeo Kache Achi’

Love is the tie that binds the Jalsha Poribaar together. During this lockdown, Jalsha members have come up with an innovative way to show their love and stay connected with their beloved viewers. The protagonists will be seen coming together for an evening of celebrations on Star Jalsha’s ‘‘Jalsha Paribaar- Dure Thekeo Kache Achi”.

The specially curated episode will feature a host of mesmerizing performances by Joba-Param of ‘Ke Apon Ke Por’, Chuni- Nirbhik of ‘Chuni Panna’, Mohor- Shankhadeep of ‘Mohor’, Ujaan- Hiya of ‘Ekhane Aakash Neel’, Charu- Arjo of ‘Saanjher Baati’, and Dhrubo and Tara of ‘Dhrubotara’. Their camaraderie and playful banter will also add to the show’s entertainment quotient, which has been shot from the safety of their homes. Each of the beloved Jalsha members have gone out of their way to enthral and entertain the viewers in their own way.

‘Jalsha Paribaar- Dure Thekeo Kache Achi’ will be telecast on 8th May, Friday at 8pm, only on Star Jalsha.