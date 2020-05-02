Star Jalsha presents a new episode of “Chuni Panna”

Laughter is the best medicine. With everything that is going around, it is important for one to unwind and relax with family. Keeping in line with this, Star Jalsha has curated a special episode of their popular comedy show, ‘Chuni Panna’ which promises laughter and entertainment galore for the entire family.

The new episode titled “Rannaghore Gondogol”, shot completely on the mobile devices, will see a determined Chuni preparing ‘Chicken Kofta’ for her lunch date with Nirbhik. Chuni takes help from her mother who dictates the recipe to her over the phone. A series of comical moments follow as Chuni keeps messing up the process. Panna’s presence and mischief adds to Chuni’s misery. The episode promises nonstop entertainment and a much-needed dose of laughter for the viewers.

Will Chuni be successful in creating that perfect dish for Nirbhik? Stay tuned to find out in the brand-new episode of Chuni Panna on Monday 4th May, at 8 pm only on Star Jalsha.