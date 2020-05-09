Star Jalsha presents ‘Prano Bhoriye’- a series of shows celebrating the indomitable spirit of Tagore in a time when courage, resilience and hope are of utmost importance

True to the philosophy “Cholo Paltai” or “Let’s change”, Star Jalsha embarks on a 3-day festival of hope and courage, celebrating the master poet, Rabindranath Tagore’s birth anniversary. Throughout his prolific and inspirational life, he engaged himself in virtually every aspect of art and literature and left an indelible impression on Bengal’s art & culture. With the latest celebratory offering ‘Prano Bhoriye’, the channel plans to mirror the same spirit for its viewers.

Tagore, an eternal optimist, had suffered innumerable personalset-backs in his lifetime. He had also seen the Spanish flu pandemic 100 years back. Taking inspiration from Tagore’s life-philosophy and optimism, this exciting content line-up is named – Prano Bhoriye. The 3 day programme package will offer the much-needed message of humanity, courage and hope to its viewers, especially in these trying times. The shows lined up under this special packaging will be showcased on Star Jalsha everyday 7:00 PM onwards, between 8th to 10th May, 2020.

On 8th May, viewers will be privy to “Sreemoyee: Rabindra Jayanti Porbo” where Sreemoyee’s family and friends will be singing, dancing and sharing anecdotes of Tagore’s life. The 1-hour episode will telecast at 7:00 PM.

This will be followed by a lively adda session with Jalsha Protagonists in “Jalsha Paribaar- Dure Thekeo Kache Achi ”at 8:00 PM. The specially curated 1-hour episode will feature a host of mesmerizing performances by Joba-Param of ‘Ke Apon Ke Por’, Chuni- Nirbhik of ‘Chuni Panna’, Mohor- Shankhadeep of ‘Mohor’, Ujaan- Hiya of ‘Ekhane Aakash Neel’, Charu- Arjo of ‘Saanjher Baati’, and Dhrubo and Tara of ‘Dhrubotara’.

Next in the line-up is “Megher Kole Rod Hesheche” at 9:00 PM. This will be a Rabindra Jayanti celebration with special performances by Bengal’s emerging young singing and dancing talents, who were last seen on Dance Dance Junior and Super Singer Junior. The show hosted by Tollywood’s leading lady Srabanti Chatterjee, will also feature some of popular Jalsha celebrities.

On 9th May, at 7:00 PM, the channel will telecast “Prothom Robi Kirone”- a curated show from the channel’s archives which celebrates Tagore and his invaluable contribution to the world.

This will be followed by a brand new episode of Super Singer at 8:30 PM, where the top 7 contestants will be performing soulful renditions of Tagore’s evergreen songs, in the presence of the three celebrity judges – Kumar Sanu, Jeet Ganguly, Kavita Krishnamurthy held together by the popular host Jishhu U Sengupta.

The celebration reaches its peak on 10th May with Super Singer Robiboron at 7:00 PM– a 3 hour long mega musical carnival, where the best of Indian musical talents will pay a tribute to the COVID-19 warriors through Tagore’s evergreen songs and recitals. The musical tribute will feature the top 7 contestants of the show along with the host Jisshu U Sengupta and judges Kavita Krishnamurthy, Kumar Sanuand Jeet Gannguli. Musical maestros Alka Yagnik, Shaan, Udit Narayan, Abhijit Bhattacharya, Usha Uthup, Pandit Tanmoy Bose, Shilajit Majumder, Rupam Islam, Imon Chakraborty, Rupankar Bagchi, Debojyoti Mishra, Lopamudra Mitra, Kaushiki Chakraborty and Bengal’s very own Prosenjit Chatterjee will be joining hands with the Super Singer team to pay homage to the indomitable spirit of the COVID-19 crusaders in the show.

Presenting this exciting content line up called Prano Bhoriye, Mr. Avishek Mandal, EVP & Channel Head, Star Jalsha & Jalsha Movies said, “It has been Star Jalsha’s constant endeavour to present innovative and path breaking content that is culturally relevant and entertaining for the entire family. We have created ‘Prano Bhoriye’, which has an exciting lineup of shows aimed to rekindle optimism and positivity among the viewers and offer them something unique and entertaining during the lockdown period. Shot completely on mobile devices by the artistes, from the safety of their homes, Prano Bhoriye has been created to celebrate the birth anniversary of Rabindranath Tagore and draw inspiration from his life works to pay homage to the COVID-19 warriors.”

Catch the exciting line up only on Star Jalsha between 8th, 9th and 10th May, 7:00 PM onwards.