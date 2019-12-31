Star Jalsha rings in the festive fervor with Dance Dance Junior Super Finale

As the city ushers in the New Year, Star Jalsha gears up to host the mega Super Finale of the first ever Dance Dance Junior. Since its launch in September 2019, the platform has introduced some spectacular talent, who continue to make a distinct mark for themselves on television each week with their scintillating dance performances.

After a grueling sixteen weeks of dance off and challenges, the final 6 dancing prodigies will face the ultimate test for the crown of Dance Dance Junior. The final 6 have been groomed by the Dance Dance Junior mentors and tested to their limit. This astounding journey comes to an end with a visual spectacle never seen before on Bengali television. The audience will be privy to power packed performances by the Top 6 along with mesmerizing performances by our guest judges.

Superstar Govinda and the charismatic Karisma Kapoor will join Mahaguru Mithun Chakraborty and Judges Soham and Srabanti, to add star power and excitement to this mega show. The adorable Laddu and the charming Udita as hosts are bound to increase the entertainment quotient of these super enticing episodes of Dance Dance Junior.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Subhankar Chatterjee, Producer, Dance Dance Junior said, “It has been an exciting journey with the contestants, Judges, Mithun Chakraborty and of course our adorable hosts. It is only befitting that we end this season on a grand note. Amongst the stiff competition, judges were overwhelmed to have witnessed the sheer talent these contestants possess. A visual treat awaits the audience as Superstar Govinda and Karisma Kapoor set the stage of DDJ on fire.”

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Sagnik Ghosh, EVP & Channel Head, Star Jalsha & Jalsha Movies said, “We are extremely overwhelmed by the love and support we have received by our viewers for our participants and our show. It has been our constant endeavor to identify and promote the hidden talents from Bengal and showcase them in mega platforms such as Dance Dance Junior. We can’t wait for the audience to witness the spectacle at the dawn of 2020, as Bengal will get its first ever champion of Dance Dance Junior.”

Watch out for these scintillating performances in the Super Finale of Dance Dance Junior on 4th and 5th January 2020 where the 90’s super hit dancing jodi Govinda and Karisma Kapoor will be seen sharing the stage with Superstar Mithun from 8 pm, only on Star Jalsha SD and Star Jalsha HD.

About Star Jalsha:

Star Jalsha is a leading entertainer in Bengal. Being true to its motto, ‘Chalo Paltai’, it strives to be the change catalyst, inspiring millions in Bengal by telling progressive stories and creating iconic characters.

About Star India:

Star India has defined the Indian media landscape for more than 25 years, and today is one of the country’s leading media conglomerates, reaching more than 790 million viewers a month across India and over 100 other countries. Star generates over 30,000 hours of content each year and broadcasts 60+ channels, reaching 9 out of 10 C&S TV homes in India.

Its portfolio includes channels offering general entertainment, films, sports, infotainment, kids and lifestyle content across 8 languages (Hindi, English Bengali, Tamil, Kannada, Telegu, Marathi, and Malayalam). Star Plus is India’s No. 1 Hindi General Entertainment Channel. Staris also present in the Indian movie production and distribution space through Fox Star Studios.

Star India is making quantum leaps in transforming sports in the country, with 16 sports channels, Star’s is the country’s leading sports network and one that is helping India become a multi-sporting nation.

Star is also driving the agenda on digital consumption in India with its digital content platform Hotstar, which is amongst the fastest growing in the world and is increasingly becoming the first port of call for internet adopters in India. Star India is a fully owned subsidiary of 21st Century Fox.

Follow us on http://www.startv.com/



Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...