Star Jalsha takes its viewers on a walk down the memory lane with its iconic shows from the past

Viewers are in for a delightful treat as Star Jalsha brings back their iconic shows that are etched in the collective memory of Bengal. Since 4th April, super hit shows Kironmala and Bhojo Gobindo are on air at 10 am and 11 am respectively. Bengal’s beloved Potol’s journey is also being shown in Potol Kumar Gaanwala at 3.00 pm.

Kironmala is one of Bengal’s most popular fantasy fiction shows in recent times. It is the story of a warrior princess, on a mission to regain her family’s honour by fighting the evil forces that stand on her way. From the house of Surinder Films, Kironmala promises to enthrall the viewers all over again with its gripping narrative, immersive visuals and stellar performances.

Bhojo Gobindo on the other hand, explores the life of Dali, a spoilt brat who is married to the humble house help, Gobindo. When Dali eventually falls in love with him, she discovers a secret from his past. Bhojo Gobindo is all set to entertain its viewers with its slice of life moments once again.

Potol Kumar Gaanwala traces the journey of Potol, a young singing prodigy who sets out to find her father. Produced by SVF, the show’s comeback has already created a stir on social media.

Since 6th April, ‘Gaaner Opaare’ at 5 pm and ‘Ogo Bodhu Shundori’ at 6:30 pm, Monday to Sunday, have also been included in the programming schedule curated for the viewers, under the ongoing lockdown.

Created by industry’s virtuoso, late Rituporno Ghosh, the mega musical Gaaner Opare is an ode to Rabindranath Tagore, his music and ideologies. The show revolves around Sohini aka Pupe, who belongs to an orthodox Tagore worshipping family and Gora, who loves to experiment with the Bard’s tunes. The story traces their relationship as they bond over Tagore’s music and tenets. Produced by Prosenjit Chatterjee’s Nideas Creations and Productions Pvt. Ltd (formerly known as Ideas Creations), the show stars Mimi Chakraborty, Gaurav and Arjun Chakraborty.

Ogo Bodhu Shundori, another fan favourite, is the story of Lolita and Ishaan- two contrasting characters who fall in love with each other overcoming their differences. The uniqueness of the show lies in the beautiful relationship shared between Lolita and her mother in law- Shailaja Lahiri. Breaking all stereotypes, it gives a positive spin to this relationship. The series stars Ritabhari Chakraborty and Rehaan Roy in the lead roles. Actress Tulika Basu plays the role of Shailaja Lahiri.

Recently, Star Jalsha has also brought back Thakumar Jhuli, Sansaar Sukher Hoy Romonir Gune and Bojhena Shey Bojhena, which are already on air at 9 am, 5.30 pm and 6 pm respectively.

In these trying times, these iconic Jalsha Classics are bound to bring back a lot of happy memories for its viewers as the entire family gathers around the television sets.