Star studded Trailer Launch of BURO SADHU

By: Mahiyan Chakrabarti.

BURO SADHU, a film by the debutante director Vik, produced by Abir Ghosh, Somnath Ghosh, DNA Network and Wise Monk Creative had a gala Trailer Launch recently at a city hotel.

The movie stars Ritwik Chakraborty, Issha Saha(pairing for the first time in big screen), Chiranjit Chakraborty, Mishmi Das, Amit Das, Barun Chakraborty, Jay Badlani, Dolon Roy and singer Timir Biswas.

The music of BURO SADHU has been scored by Pranjal Das who has left the profession of holiday consultant to follow his passion. Anupam Roy, Timir Biswas, Rupam Islam, Lagnojita, Pranjal himself and Bumpai Chakraborty who is an auto rickshaw driver by profession have lent their voice to the movie.

The film BURO SADHU is a psychological drama and thriller which revolves around a man’s journey from his boyhood to manhood, his disturbed family life and relationship escalation from rags to achievements. The movie conveys a strong message against alcoholism, intoxication and talks about psychological disorder which is a common problem in today’s society. There are some dark humour in the film along with a touch of suspense.

BURO SADHU is expected to hit the silver screen at the end of October.

