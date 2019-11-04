Starbucks fans, it’s time to rejoice! Extending our gratitude to all Starbucks supporters

Starbucks, on the event of surpassing its big milestone of 150 stores in India, is selling all its beverages at just INR 150 on 9th November! So enjoy any tall or short handcrafted beverage like your favorite Java Chip Frappuccino, Cold Brew, Signature Hot Chocolate and many more at only Rs. 150 on 9th November.

What`s more, you can even get the delicious Chocolate Chip Cookie at Rs. 100 on 9th November. And if that`s not enough, customers who visit the store on 9th November will also be given a discount coupon for 20% off on any tall beverage which they can redeem from 10th – 16th November.

We are here with all your favorites to celebrate the boundless love received by all our fans on the occasion of successfully launching 167 stores in India.

Head to your nearest Starbucks, and order your all-time favorite beverage for flat INR 150 on Saturday, November 9th, all day long!

Join us in celebrating the love for coffee! #Starbucks150

