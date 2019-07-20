Sat. Jul 20th, 2019

The Times of Bengal

মানুষের সাথে, মানুষের পাশে

Starmark, in association with Patrabharati, hosts the launch of film, TV serial and theatre personality Arindam Ganguly’s book ‘Abhinaba Arindam’ by Prosenjit Chatterjee.

27 mins ago

Kolkata’s leading bookstore chain Starmark, in association with Patrabharati, hosted the launch of film, TV serial and theatre personality Arindam Ganguly’s book ‘Abhinaba Arindam’ at its South City Mall outlet here today.

‘Abhinaba Arindam’ was launched by Prosenjit Chatterjee. Also present at the launch were Kheyali Dastidar and Sabyasachi Chakraborty.

‘Abhinaba Arindam’ is an anthology of 25 short stories which Arindam Ganguly has written over the years, as he scaled new heights in the spheres of theatre, films and television as an actor and director.

