StarPick Fantasy Sports enhances user experience with Hindi language option

StarPick Fantasy Sports, the most innovative and comprehensive online fantasy sports platform, today announced a user enriched experience with a Hindi platform for its users and has launched it during the World Cup 2019. The website will now be offered in English and Hindi. The multilanguage platform is targeted at users to facilitate easy understanding of the sport and encouraging more sports enthusiasts towards fantasy sports.

As per StarPick’s research, 43% of the visitors on StarPick Fantasy Sports hail from the states of North India, which is the largest Hindi speaking region. With the next 21% of the visitors being from South India, the company aims to offer South Indian language options like Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Tamil as well in the coming months.

The user can change the displayed language by selecting the Hindi language from the settings menu. Once the language is set, they can select their own team from a pool of players, for each match and can compete on the platform with their tactical skills and knowledge of the game. Users can seek any assistance from the StarPick Fantasy Sports customer support team, who is also equipped to handle queries in Hindi.

Speaking on the introduction of a Hindi platform, StarPick CEO and co-founder, Mr. Trigam Mukherjee said, “At StarPick Fantasy, our technology is the foundation and the users are at the core of our business, hence our vision to make fantasy sports more accessible to a wider audience is reiterated with our ongoing innovation. One such endeavor is our aim to communicate with our users in a language they can be more comfortable with. With this multilanguage platform, StarPick Fantasy Sports aims to expand the user base in the fantasy sports domain.”

He further added, “We have grown rapidly in the last 1 year with over 1.2 million users and aim to reach 3.5 million users by IPL 2020 and 5 million users by T20 World Cup 2020. The year 2019 is slated to be the year of innovation and we have already introduced several new sports on the platform. StarPick Fantasy Sports has introduced innovative game play formats for users like Matchup, Flexi five, Cricket Heroes, H2H and Season game. In addition StarPick Fantasy Sports also practices Dynamic Player Pricing which makes team selection a lot more challenging than any other fantasy sports platforms in India. At StarPick, it is our constant endeavor to redefine fantasy gaming in India as well as keeping the users engaged using cutting-edge technology and innovation.

Fantasy sport is a popular online game played by sports enthusiasts. It presents gamers with an opportunity to become owners of their own virtual teams by selecting real athletes from major sports tournaments worldwide. Users compete with other virtual team owners (participants) online to win prizes.



