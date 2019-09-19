Fri. Sep 20th, 2019

Statement by CREDAI Bengal at their 30th Annual General Meeting (A.G.M)

Mr. Nandu K BelaniChairman, Belani Group has assumed charge as President of CREDAI Bengal for another term. He was announced President on the occasion of the 30th Annual General Meeting held at ITC Royal Bengal today. Mr Piyush Bhagat of Space Group and MrSanjay Jain of Siddha Group were announced Vice Presidents for the year 19-20. The new committee of Managing & Executive Members of CREDAI Bengal for 2019-20 was also announced in the presence of the members of the real estate association.

