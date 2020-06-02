Tue. Jun 2nd, 2020

Sterling and Wilson Solar Limited commissions its first Solar PV Project in Oman

 Sterling and Wilson Solar Limited (SWSL) (BSE Scrip Code: 542760; NSE Symbol: SWSOLAR), one of the largest solar EPC solutions providers in the world, today announced that it has commissioned the operations of its maiden solar PV project in Oman. This is a major landmark in the journey of Sterling and Wilson Solar Limited as it becomes the first Indian company to commission a solar PV project in this region.  

SWSL had received the order from Amin Renewable Energy Company SAOC. The Amin Solar PV project is supported by the Japanese-Omani consortium designed by Marubeni Corporation, Oman Gas Company S.A.O.C., Bahwan Renewable Energy Company LLC and Nebras Power.

The Amin solar project, with installed capacity of 125 MW (DC), is Oman’s first renewables-based Independent Power Project (IPP). It is also the biggest single-unit solar park in the world to use bifacial modules, which generate less heat and can withstand the desert’s temperature fluctuations.

Mr. Bikesh Ogra – Director and Global CEO, Sterling and Wilson Solar Limited shared on the occasion, “This is one of the most prestigious projects for Sterling and Wilson Solar. We are delighted to commission the Amin Solar PV Power Plant in Oman and to be working with a competent player such as Amin Renewable Energy Company. Being a dominant player in the Middle East, this project marks our entry in the Oman market, which supports the government’s vision for a clean and sustainable future.”

“SWSL constantly emphasizes on customer centricity, implementation and delivery excellence which has assisted us to make inroads in strategically situated markets that have favorable solar power procedures and high solar properties”, added Mr. Ogra.

The photovoltaic plant, located in the Sultanate of Oman, approximately 210 km northeast of Thumrait, has an installed capacity of 125 MW (DC). Due to the extreme rocky ground conditions, SWSL deployed 165 numbers of earth moving machinery at site to excavate 100 km cable trench in a very limited time period.

Sterling and Wilson Solar Limited has commissioned a series of high-performing solar power projects globally and has to its credit around 9.2 GWp projects in various geographies. This portfolio includes a 1,177 MWp solar project in Abu Dhabi – one of the world’s largest single location Solar PV plants. SWSL also manages a portfolio of 7.4 GWp of O&M projects globally, a testament to its best-in-class services.

