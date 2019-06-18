Stock up your wardrobe with Shoppers Stop’s End Of Season Sales

The much-awaited Shoppers Stop End-Of-Season-Sale is back this season offering up to 51% off across brands. Starting 17th June 2019, the sale will include the best International, National, Private and Exclusive brands across various categories at 84 Shoppers Stop stores, website and mobile app. Customers can curate their shopping from a wide assortment from over 400+ stylish brands.

Shoppers can select from wide range of products across various categories such as apparels, fragrances, footwear, watches, sunglasses, accessories, beauty products, bags & luggage, home décor and furnishing.

Shoppers Stop First Citizen customers can enjoy exclusive offers as below:

Shoppers Stop’s First Citizen Golden Glow members get an additional 5%* discount as reward points # .

members get an additional 5%* discount as reward points . Customers who enrol as First Citizen member on/ before June 30, 2019 will get 500* special reward points.

In addition to the individual brand offer, Shoppers Stop customers can avail exciting Bank offers this sale as below:

15% Cashback* on minimum spend of Rs.7000 with First Citizen Citi Credit Cards valid till 5 th July, 2019.

valid till 5 July, 2019. 10% Discount* on minimum spend of Rs.7000 with Axis Bank Credit Cards (including EMI transactions) and Debit Cards valid till 28 th July, 2019.

(including EMI transactions) and Debit Cards valid till 28 July, 2019. 10% Discount* on minimum spend of Rs.7000 with HSBC Credit cards (including EMI transactions) valid till 28 th July, 2019.

(including EMI transactions) valid till 28 July, 2019. Avail up to 15x Reward Points* on Standard Chartered Credit Cards & Debit Cards valid till 28th July, 2019.

Like this: Like Loading...