Storytellers bring Sruti Modhur a two-day digital live sruti natok festival

Storytellers is going to hold its first Live Audio Drama Festival— Sruti Modhur featuring some of the top voice artists from Bengal including the iconic couple Jagannath Basu and Urmimala Basu.

The programme is in association with Kolkata Local and Bioscope.

The two day festival to be held on August 23 and 30 will be one of its kind digital audio drama festival where artists will perform live that can be watched by a live audience across a digital platform. While the artists perform from the safety of their homes the global Bengalee will also be able to enjoy and bring back the good old days of sruti natok from the comfort of their respective homes from anywhere across the globe.

The programme will be streamed on insider.in platform. To get tickets all one has to do is click on the link below:

https://insider.in/shrutimodhur-live-audio-drama-festival–aug30-2020/event