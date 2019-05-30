Straight from the grill: KFC’s all new Smoky Red

What’s red, smoky and finger lickin’ good? Oh, and did we mention it’s also grilled to perfection? Chicken-lovers can rejoice with KFC’s latest offering – theSmoky Red – juicy chicken grilled to perfection and glazed with a hot red sauce and sprinkled with flavourful spices.

With the all new Smoky Red, your taste buds are surely in for a treat! The spice of the red glaze teases as you bite into a piece of the Smoky Red. The flavour of the juicy, grilled chicken thereon only leaves you craving for more. Available in chicken on bone and wings, this summer there will be #DilMeinGrill.

KFC Smoky Red is available at all KFC restaurants, with prices starting at Rs. 110 plus taxes.

1 piece Smoky Red — INR 110

2 pcs — INR 200

5 pcs — INR 299

6 pcs Wings — INR 165

15 pcs Wings — INR 399

You can also enjoy Smoky Red as part of other combos, with your other KFC favourites. Consumers can also order online at delivery.kfc.co.in or call 3399 4444. So, what are you waiting for, grab your new KFC Smoky Red and do #DilMeinGrill.

*GST @18% included

