Mon. Jul 15th, 2019

The Times of Bengal

Student batch of JIS Group , Kolkata leaves on a 15 day visit to Asian Institute of Technology , Bangkok

As an annual exercise since 2013, every year a batch of students from various institutes of JIS Group Educational Initiatives visits Asian Institute of Technology (AIT), Bangkok on a 15 day summer education camp. This is the 6th year in a row of the visit where   a 73 member student group left on 30th June, 2019 to undertake speciality training in AIT.

The JIS Group earlier had signed with the Asian Institute of Technology, Bangkok a Memorandum of Understanding for mutual cooperation in teaching, training and research. Before the visit, final year students of different JIS institutes namely JIS College of Engineering, Narula Institute of Technology (NiT), Dr. Sudhir Chandra Sur Degree Engineering College, Guru Nanak Institute of Technology (GNIT),  who scored 8.5 throughout in all semesters were eligible to sit for the qualifying test. A total of 156 students appeared this year for the test out of which 73 were finally selected.

This visit will be highly beneficial to the visiting students to get training in a global platform and expose them on how to use technical skills and make technical presentation. It also would help in preparing  the students for a global placement. The principle streams involved in this training are Mechanical, Electrical, Biomedical, Computer Science, Electronic and Communication. This collaboration would also foster advancement not just in training in teaching and research but also cultural understanding, stated, Sardar Taranjit Singh, Managing Director, JIS Group.

