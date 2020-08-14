Students across the Globe discuss and deliberate on current Global issues at eSAIMUN 2020, the annual Model United Nation (MUN) conference hosted by

SAI International School, one of the leading schools of India with a commitment of

purposeful education in the K-12 educational space of the country, hosted eSAI Model United Nations 2020

(eSAIMUN 2020), the annual Model United Nations (MUN) Conference adopting the digital route, the first ever such

Conference being organised virtually at SAI International. Around 750 delegates 20 committees and 10 countries

from Australia, Japan, UAE, Sri Lanka, Indonesia, Vietnam, USA, Uganda and India along with 34 Schools, participated

in eSAIMUN 2020.

The inaugural session of eSAIMUN 2020 was attended by Ambassador Kelly Craft, Permanent Representative, U.S.

Mission to the United Nations at New York, Mr Joel Reifman, Consul General, U.S. Consulate General Hyderabad, Mr

Daniel Sim, Deputy Consul General, Australian Consulate Kolkata, Mr Nick Low, Deputy High Commissioner United

Kingdom, Kolkata, and Dr Bijaya Kumar Sahoo, Founder and Mentor SAI International Education Group & Advisor

and Working President of Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya Sangathan, Government of Odisha as the key note speakers.

Dr. Bijaya Kumar Sahoo, Founder and Mentor – SAI International Education Group & Advisor and Working

President of Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya Sangathan, Government of Odisha said “The pandemic is a challenge thrown

to the humanity to re-think and rediscover that is yet untouched and unexplored, to make learning more meaningful.

Across the globe, the pandemic has sparked uncertainties of an unparalleled magnitude, not only on the economy of

the countries but also on the education sector. eSAIMUN has given us an opportunity to connect with luminaries

across the globe who will provide a great input on the working of the UN, insight on the contemporary global

challenges and stimulate the young minds to ideate and come out with rational solutions”.

The first ever eSAIMUN was more dynamic and intellectually stimulating event and will brought about a prolific

change in the learning horizon of all the participants. Apart from the enriching debates and interesting agendas, a lot

of global interaction took place during the two-day Conference which would complement the learning experiences of

the delegates. For easy monitoring and better interaction, two different groups were formed, one for Classes IX and

X and another for Classes XI and XII. Each group had ten different Committees with interesting and contemporary

agendas and was be chaired by extremely competent Executive Board.

This year, the students discussed, delved and deliberated on global issues in twenty different committees including

United Nations Environment Assembly (UNEA), World Health Organisation (WHO), United Nations Human Rights

Council (UNHRC), United Nations General Assembly – Disarmament & International Security (UNGA-DISEC), United

Nations Security Council (UNSC), United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF), United Nations

Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), Social Humanitarian and Cultural Committee

(SOCHUM),United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), International Atomic Energy Agency

(IAEA), Special Political and Decolonization Committee (SPECPOL), United Nations High-level Political Forum on

Sustainable Development (HLPF), Commission on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice (CCPCJ) and International

Labour Organization (ILO).

Kelly Craft, Permanent Representative, U.S. Mission to the United Nations at New York congratulated SAI

International School for holding Model United Nation during the pandemic. “It’s heartening to see 750 delegates

assembled for a common cause of bringing peace and harmony globally through debates and deliberations, said

Ambassador Kelly Craft.

Mr Joel Reifman Consul General, U.S. Consulate General Hyderabad, greeted the delegates with a warm and

friendly namaskar and said SAI International Model United Nations conference is an outstanding opportunity for you

to familiarize yourself with the nuances of Public Policy and International Relations that are key to solving problems

across cultures and ideologies. Here you will improve your communication and collaborative skills. You also will

improve your negotiation and persuasive skills and further discover your fundamental value set. While speaking to

the delegates Mr Reifman quoted Mahatma Gandhi and said “All compromise is based on give and take on

fundamentals. Any compromise on fundamental is surrender for it is all give and take.”

Mr Daniel Sim, Deputy Consul General, Australian Consulate Kolkata, while addressing the delegates said the SAI

International Model United nation is a good platform where the students will learn to amplify and add weight to

their arguments. Mr. Nick Low, British Deputy High Commissioner to Kolkata said: “I congratulate SAI International

School and its partners for showing international leadership in organising and hosting the Model United Nations.

The great global issues of our time – the pandemic, climate change, returning the world to sustainable growth,

eradicating poverty – need common purpose and global solutions. The United Kingdom is proud to play a leading

role on the global stage and to work with India as a force for good. I am honoured to participate in this event and

look forward to returning to Bhubaneswar in the future to visit SAI International. I wish you very well indeed.”

To commemorate the 75 th anniversary of United Nations and to strengthen the eight years of partnership with UNIC,

a special plenary session was organised at eSAIMUN 2020. The session was facilitated by Shri Rajiv Chandran,

National Information Officer (and currently Officer-in-Charge) at the United Nations Office in India and Bhutan.

Shri Rajiv Chandran congratulated SAI International School and said by quoting Nelson Mandela, “As long as poverty,

injustice and gross inequality persist in our world, none of us can truly rest.” Thorough Model United Nations our

quest for a better future, dignity, opportunity and prosperity for all on a healthy planet seems to be fulfilled in the

near future.

eSAIMUN 2020 also witnessed a special Global Village session, wherein students from Indonesia, Vietnam, Japan,

USA, Australia, Uganda, UAE and India participated in exchange of culture activities. A panel discussion on COVID and

post COVID situation was held. In the AIESEC Culture Sharing Activities, the students discussed and shared their

favourite part of country, country wise cuisine, dance, art & craft, music & songs amongst other topics. The event

also had an inspiring video message by Secretary-General to the United Nations, H.E. António Guterres. Going

further the participants were encouraged to discuss four key questions ‘What kind of future do we want to create?’,

‘Are we on track?’, ‘ What action is needed to bridge the gap?’ and ‘ How can we Build Back Better.

In the Valedictory Ceremony, Head Girl Shivangi Vikas Mishra welcomed the delegates. Dr.Sahoo congratulated all

the delegates from across the globe for a wonderful MUNning and said that SAIMUN will leave an everlasting impact

on their learning horizon and unite them for achieving global peace and harmony.

Ms. Barbara Wickham, OBE, Director, British Council India in her address to the young delegates stressed that the

problem being faced in the planet are mostly pan-international and requires International effort more than ever

before now. She inspired the students to become globally aware.

Minister for Culture, Tourism and Palaces Buganda Kingdom , Uganda, H.E. Kyewalabye Male David appreciated

the effort of SAI International School in bringing together young people to work towards making the world a better

place. He fondly recalled his earlier visit to SAI International during SAIMUN 2016 and 2017.

Climate Activist & UN Youth Advisor on Climate Change, Ms. Archana Soreng advised the students to develop a

willingness to render their contribution for a better world. She inspired them to think innovatively and support each

other to tackle climate change.

Proposing the vote of thanks, Secretary General Anurag Patnaik said that eSAIMUN was an insightful experience

where students may be physically apart but united by hearts and minds, for a common cause. The event culminated

with a musical evening by Bollywood Singer Ms. Lisa Mishra.

SAI Model United Nations (SAIMUN) Conference is considered as one of India’s largest MUN.SAIMUN is a duly

accredited registered event of United Nations Information Centre for India and Bhutan (UNIC), under the aegis of

the United Nations (UN) and follows the UN4MUN procedures. Initiated in the year 2013, the maiden event of

SAIMUN was inaugurated by the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Odisha, Shri Naveen Patnaik. The objective of SAIMUN is

to seek, through discussion, negotiation and debate solutions to the various problems of the world, enabling the

participating students learn to adopt views and attitudes, other than their own and break away from the confined

self-interest and develop international cooperation and tolerance. SAIMUN is held every year to build leadership

skills, increase global literacy and expand critical thinking in students by exposing them to the working of the UN. The

theme of SAIMUN is “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam”- One world one family, which inspires the participants to work

collaboratively and come out with innovative solutions to the various challenges outlined in the agenda.