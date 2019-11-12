Students from JD Institute of Fashion Technology showcase their creations at Italian Embassy

JD Institute of Fashion Technology, a pioneer in the field of design education for the past 30 years, participated in a theme-based fashion show “#KnotsOfInspiration/Education” organized by the Italian Embassy at the Italian Embassy Cultural Center, New Delhi.Students ofJD Institute of Fashion Technology showcased their unique design collections.

The institute participated in the event along with other fashion schools in the country. The fashion show was followed by the “Young Italy-India Fashion Lab” contest in which winners stand a chance to pursue higher studies on scholarship and also attend the Milan Fashion Week in Italy.

Commented on the event, Mr. Harsh Dalal, Director – JD Institute of Fashion Technology, said, “I am delighted to be a part of this event, where our students are presenting Indian fashion and their emerging talents to global personalities. I wish good luck to all the growing young talents of India and being the part of this industry we will always support and enhance their skills to make Indian fashion, a global identity”.

