Tue. Jun 9th, 2020

Students of Entrepreneurship cell JDBI organized a series of webinars

“In the middle of every difficulty lies an opportunity.” The unprecedented human crisis ever witnessed by mankind has changed the ways of living and working. This is might seem depressing but not to the students at J D Birla Institute.

The Department of Management of the Institute has taken this trying times as an opportunity to promote entrepreneurship and find solutions to the emerging problems. The Entrepreneurship cell – ‘Acumen’ – organized a series of webinars with prominent entrepreneurs from across the country.

So far, the series has featured several founders and co-founders of start-ups – Miftaur Rahman from Wow Mommo; Anisha Singh from She capital and Mydala.com; Shweta Jaju from Onergy; Premanth Kundurthi from PKC Laundry Solutions, Hyderabad; Surabh Dhanuka from Jab We Ate; Rohit Mall from Pedagoge and Shiddhi Karnani from Parvata Foods Pvt. Ltd.

The speakers shared their success stories and gave interesting tips to the budding student-entrepreneurs. They advised students to take risks and follow their passion, rather than get into a rat race for a job. Their recommendation to students to avoid seeking jobs and instead become job makers is very much in tune with the current national scenario where employment opportunities need to be created.

