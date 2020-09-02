Students ofManipal Institute of Technology, Manipal Academy of Higher Education added yet another feather to the cap as they emerged winners in the COVID-19 challenge: India Turning the Tide, conducted by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, USA.
The winning team was called Crosslives. CrossLives is going to be an Intelligent Ubiquitous Cross-Communication Platform, providing better mental health support by removing the language barrier in telehealth.
Students of Manipal Institute of Technology, MAHE bag Global Covid – 19 Challenge award
