Students of Manipal Institute of Technology, MAHE bag Global Covid – 19 Challenge award
Students of Manipal Institute of Technology, MAHE bag Global Covid – 19 Challenge award

Students ofManipal Institute of Technology, Manipal Academy of Higher Education added yet another feather to the cap as they emerged winners in the COVID-19 challenge: India Turning the Tide, conducted by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, USA. 
The winning team was called Crosslives. CrossLives is going to be an Intelligent Ubiquitous Cross-Communication Platform, providing better mental health support by removing the language barrier in telehealth.

