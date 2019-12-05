Students Participate Enthusiastically at Jingle Creation Competition on Vigyan Samagam

In today’s time, it is unimaginable to think of our lives without science and technology.Science has become a significant part of our lives so, with an aspiration to promote science and to instil scientific temperament in the minds of young children, a jingle creation competition was organised at Union Chapel School, in Bowbazar, Kolkata. With the theme of the ongoing ‘Vigyan Samagam’, 320 students from class 8th to 10th standard participated in this competition.

The competition was organized in line with the ongoing “Vigyan Samagam” at Science City, a one-of-a-kind first ever mega science exhibition in India, jointly promoted by the Department of Atomic Energy (DAE), Mumbai, Department of Science & Technology (DST), New Delhi. The elocution analyzed the exceptional ideas and verbal skillsof students on science.

The esteem panel of judges after hearing thoughts of all the participants announced Suvasree Laha, of 9th standard as the winner of the competition because of her creative thoughts on the topic. Yuvaraj Das of 8th standard and Pomita Dey of 10th standard were announced as the first and second runner up for their bright thoughts.

Praising the activities carried out by Vigyan Samagam, Mrs. Angela Ghose, Principal, Union Chapel School said that such activities are very important for young students as they help in modeling their thoughts creatively in the right direction and thanked Department of Atomic Energy (DAE) and Department of Science and Technology (DST) for conducting this kind of educational activities for students. All the children were extremely excited to be a part of the competition and showcased their creativity on Vigyan Samagam, during their singing. All the winners of the competition were felicitated with certificates for their exemplary performance and exciting prizes.

The panel of judges for the competition also praised the spirits of all the participants and appreciated their intriguing ideas. They also suggested that such activities should be conducted regularly for kids in order to inculcate awareness in them.

At the conclusion of the event, the organizers distributed some informative material to both the students and the teachers about Vigyan Samagam and urged them to visit the exhibition at Science City to get firsthand experience and to interact with scientists also.

A lot of activities are being organized at various schools in Bengaluru to promote Vigyan Samagam. The overall concept behind this mega science exhibition is to demonstrate the technical ability and scientific acumen of Indian Scientists in global mega science projects like CERN, FAIR, INO, ITER, LIGO, MACE, SKA and TMT.

Schools and colleges who would like to participate in the ongoing weekly sessions conducted by various projects can register themselves on the Science Citywebsite www.sciencecitykolkata.org.inand attend the sessions.

Vigyan Samagam is currently open for public till December 31 at the Science City, Kolkata. The exhibition will remain open on all days from 10:00 AM till 06:00 PM including holidays. For additional details,science lovers are requested to visit the website www.vigyansamagam.in and its social media handles. They can also download and installed the specially created App VigyanSamagam for further inputs.

