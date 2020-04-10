Subhajyoti creates “Corona Sabdochhak”

By: Mahiyan Chakrabarti
The Corona lockdown is likely to extend. Many of us have engaged ourselves in varoius ways to stay indoor in this crisis period. Suvajyoti has come up with a very innovative crossword game called “Corona Shabdochhak” to keep people engaged in solving the crossword and at the same time get awareness about this deadly virus which will help our society as a whole. This crossword can be a very entertaining and yet effective way to pass quality time during this lockdown.
More Stories
ATAL PENSION YOJANA SUBSCRIBER’S ENROLMENT CROSSES 2.23 CRORE AT THE END OF FY 2019-20
Now you can read regional & national newspapers on Paytm app
Flipkart SmartBuy launches hand sanitizers and surgical masks to support country’s efforts to control COVID19 outbreak