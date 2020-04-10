April 11, 2020

The Times of Bengal

মানুষের সাথে , মানুষের পাশে

Subhajyoti creates “Corona Sabdochhak”

1 min read

By: Mahiyan Chakrabarti

The Corona lockdown is likely to extend. Many of us have engaged ourselves in varoius ways to stay indoor in this crisis period. Suvajyoti has come up with a very innovative crossword game called “Corona Shabdochhak” to keep people engaged in solving the crossword and at the same time get awareness about this deadly virus which will help our society as a whole. This crossword can be a very entertaining and yet effective way to pass quality time during this lockdown.

