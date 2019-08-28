Submissions Open for Infosys Foundation’s Aarohan Social Innovation Awards 2019

Infosys Foundation recently announced the launch of the second edition of the Aarohan Social Innovation Awards, renewing its focus towards accelerating innovation in India’s social sector. The Foundation has committed up to INR 1.5 crores towards the awards, along with an opportunity for residential technical mentorship at IIT Hyderabad for up to 12 weeks.

Following the successful response to the awards in 2018, the Aarohan Social Innovation Awards 2019 continues to look at recognizing and rewarding individuals, teams or NGOs for developing unique solutions that have the potential to positively impact the underprivileged in India, at scale.

A panel of distinguished judges will evaluate and select winners on the basis of the following criteria– application to a social problem or need, innovative use of technology, originality of idea, quality of submission and ease of use.

The awards will accept submissions across six categories: Healthcare, Rural Development, Destitute Care, Women’s Safety & Empowerment, Education & Sports and Sustainability. The application to submit nominations is open till September 30, 2019. Only adults (above 18 years) residing in India can apply for these awards. Participants can submit entries describing their work in the form of videos that can be uploaded on the Aarohan Social Innovation Awards website. The entries must be of a fully functioning prototype, not just a concept, idea or mock-up. Additionally, the project must not be an established commercial venture.

For more information on the Aarohan Social Innovation Awards, please visit: www.infosys.com/aarohan

