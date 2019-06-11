Sunday Brunch with Monkey 47 At Yauatcha, Kolkata

Gin and Tonic is a classic combination and an easy refreshing drink to beat the summer. Yauatcha, the dim sum teahouse from London has curated the Sunday Brunch with Monkey 47 that comprises of a few of their signature dishes as well as several new additions.

Gin is the supreme spirit champion of summers for a good reason: it’s light, botanical, refreshing and helps cool down during the summers.Lately, gin has been trending a lot due to its versatility. Yauatcha’s mixology ethos is eclectic and fresh, and gin is a spirit that truly encompasses that. All the drinks at Yauatcha, compliment the food and never over power it.

The Sunday Summer Brunch offers dishes like Crispy Duck Cheung Fun, Chicken Satay Bun, Slice Bhetki in Mabo Tofu Sauce and the Prawn Hakkien Noodle. Best accompanying the food, this brunch will have an endless flow of Monkey 47 gin and tonic.

The collaboration with Monkey 47 came together as it is a harmonious blend of ingredients, with the flavours being ever so subtle. True to its name, the spirit is made with 47 botanicals, which include camomile, orange, honey pomelo, mint sage, blackberry and juniper amongst others.

To end your meal, the alluring dessert section comprises of the William Pear Sorbet accompanied with cotton candy with toasted sesame seeds to soothe your taste buds.

Don’t forget to drop in this May, to enjoy a laid back and hearty summer meal with your loved ones amidst the beautiful interiors of the restaurant.

Address: 5th Floor, Quest Mall, Syed Amir Ali Avenue, Park Circus, Beck Bagan, Ballygunge, Kolkata, West Bengal 700017

For Reservation Call: 09222222800

Website: https://www.yauatcha.com/

